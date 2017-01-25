Trump Has 1.3 Billion Reasons Not to ...

Trump Has 1.3 Billion Reasons Not to Pick a Fight With China

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Xi Jinping on everything from trade to Taiwan to pressure his Chinese counterpart to cede ground. In doing so he risks a backlash that could make doing deals even harder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 2 hr Cabbage 56
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 5 hr tapsiatk 284
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 7 hr Sandra 202
News Obama approval hits 60% at end of term 13 hr Donald duck Von T... 50
News Analysis: Trump's border wall faces reality check 15 hr The Real Donald T... 6
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 16 hr car 51
News Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to... Wed Faith Michigan 5
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC