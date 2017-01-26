Trump cannot ignore the intelligence on Russiaa s interference: Guest commentary
The president and people around him have expressed doubts about conclusions of the intelligence community. They may have reasons for skepticism, but in the case of the findings on Russia's attempted interference with last fall's election, extraordinary circumstances suggest that skepticism in this case is probably unfounded.
