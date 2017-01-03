Trump Apologists Keep Denying Russian Impact On U.S. Election Integrity
Imagine if one fraction of the evidence that any Democrat encouraged foreign espionage to commit election fraud existed, like Trump openly admitted. Would his or her political career would be over in a matter of minutes? There's no question there's an obvious double standard at play.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|1 min
|Dripz4485
|2
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|8 min
|Duck Femocrats
|46
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|54 min
|Kathy
|6
|Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c...
|3 hr
|Liberal Mental Di...
|1
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko
|Fri
|PC Criminals
|1
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|Jan 5
|Wildchild
|1
