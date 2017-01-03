Trump Apologists Keep Denying Russian...

Trump Apologists Keep Denying Russian Impact On U.S. Election Integrity

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Imagine if one fraction of the evidence that any Democrat encouraged foreign espionage to commit election fraud existed, like Trump openly admitted. Would his or her political career would be over in a matter of minutes? There's no question there's an obvious double standard at play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 1 min Dripz4485 2
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... 8 min Duck Femocrats 46
News President-elect Trumpschenko 54 min Kathy 6
News Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c... 3 hr Liberal Mental Di... 1
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko Fri PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Jan 5 Wildchild 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,864

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC