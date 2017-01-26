Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking O...

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight

12 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Barack Obama spent much of his tenure scaling back the high-profile "war on terror" he inherited from George W. Bush. In a few short days, President Trump has again set the U.S. on more visible and confrontational course in dealing with the threat of terrorism.

