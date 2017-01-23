Trump Administration issues regulatory freeze; application to CFPB uncertain

On Inauguration Day, Reince Priebus, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, issued a " Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies " with the subject line "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review" that directs the recipients to "send no regulation to the Office of the Federal Register until a department or agency head appointed or designated by the President after noon on January 20, 2017, reviews and approves the regulation." The memo also directs the recipients to immediately withdraw any regulations that have been sent to the OFR but not yet published in the Federal Register and to postpone the effective date of any published regulations that have not yet taken effect.

