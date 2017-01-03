Tomgram: Nick Turse, Special Ops, Shadow Wars, and the Golden Age of the Gray Zone
Don't think the fad for "draining the swamp" began on the campaign trail with Donald Trump . It didn't, although the "swamp" to be drained in the days after the 9/11 attacks wasn't in Washington; it was a global one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at War Is A Crime.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|11 hr
|Flowerz7788
|98
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Tue
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Jan 3
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC