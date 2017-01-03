Tillerson to put Exxon nest egg in a trust
ExxonMobil and Rex Tillerson have announced their plan to address concerns about the huge nest egg the oil giant has promised to its former CEO. Tillerson, who Donald Trump has picked as his secretary of state, is due to receive more than 2 million Exxon shares -- worth more than $181 million at current prices -- over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|5 hr
|Le Jimbo
|93
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|16 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC