This Is How Protesters Disrupted President George W. Bush's Inaugurations [VIDEO]

Those planning to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration for Donald Trump in Washington can expect a number of disruptions from protesters that follow in the footsteps of the upheaval and commotion that happened at George W. Bush's 2001 and 2005 inaugurations. The 2001 inauguration happened weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered Florida to stop recounting ballots, throwing the state of Florida into Bush's electoral tally and winning the presidential election for Bush over Al Gore.

