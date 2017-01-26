Theresa May evokes memory of Thatcher-Reagan ties during US visit
Theresa May has evoked the memory of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan as she called on the USA to renew its special relationship with the UK. Speaking to congressmen from the Republican Party of President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Mrs May said the two countries had a "responsibility" to come together and offer leadership to the rest of the world.
