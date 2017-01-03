the Verdict: a comprehensive look bac...

the Verdict: a comprehensive look back at Obama's jobs record

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Barack Obama took office in the throes of the worst recession since the Great Depression, as the future of the country's economy was in doubt and workers were being laid off like crazy. Despite a mixed Friday jobs report - the US economy added only 156,000 jobs against expectations of 175,000 - the labor market has come on strong over the past few years after the financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko 9 hr PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Thu Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Thu Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC