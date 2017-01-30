The Trump Show: Controlled distraction

With the nation still erupting over his travel ban on refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries, President Trump made a programming announcement: Tuesday at 8 p.m. -- what's known as "prime time" in the TV business -- he would announce his nominee for the Supreme Court. "I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

