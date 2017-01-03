The Latest: Obama thanks wife, daughters for sacrifice
He's noting in his farewell address that his partner for the past 25 years took on a role she didn't want and made it her own with "grace and grit and style and good humour." He says the first lady is a role model who turned the White House into a place that belongs to everybody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|3 min
|Battle Tested
|38
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|16 min
|Dr Wu
|76
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|22 min
|The Real Donald T...
|37
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Emma Hernandez Ba...
|232
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|5 hr
|West 11th
|5
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|8 hr
|Kissez1138
|68
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|Tue
|HoZayPootin
|3
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC