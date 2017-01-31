The Latest: Falwell Jr. says he'll talk higher ed with Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Dana Boente, then-First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leave federal court in Alexandria, Va. President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|spud
|531
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|36 min
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|5 hr
|Lips3102
|151
|Unhinged Doesn't Even Begin To Sum Up The Left
|9 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Running the government is like conducting an or...
|13 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Mon
|Barron T
|12
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|Mon
|RIP
|221
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC