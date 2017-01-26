The Koch Brothers Oppose President Tr...

The Koch Brothers Oppose President Trump's Immigration Ban

13 hrs ago

The powerful policy and politics network organized by the billionaire Koch brothers made official what many had expected: an opposition to In a statement provided to reporters covering the Kochs' twice-a-year retreat, top official Brian Hooks said Sunday that the groups under his umbrella would not support Trump's move, which has drawn thousands of "We believe it is possible to keep Americans safe without excluding people who wish to come here to contribute and pursue a better life for their families. The travel ban is the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive," said Hooks, the co-chairman of the Koch network.

