The dual personality of Trump's first week: The surprisingly normal...
President Trump in his office aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he spoke in Philadelphia. Looked at one way, it's a large, centralized bureaucracy designed to translate ideas into policy.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|Well Well
|27
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|54 min
|Ex Con Prostitute
|220
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|58 min
|Pepto Bismol
|151
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|1 hr
|POS
|7
|Trump Is All-in on an Infowars-Approved Voter-F...
|23 hr
|remartin
|1
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Fri
|Retribution
|290
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Jan 27
|gwww
|64
