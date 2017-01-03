Some key moments related to race duri...

Some key moments related to race during Obama's presidency

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Saturday, March 7, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, as well as members of Congress, former President George W. Bush, and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a civil rights march in which protestors were beaten, trampled and tear-gassed by police at the site. The incident led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 4 hr berklee 96
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Tue Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Tue Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC