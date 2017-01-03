Some key moments related to race during Obama's presidency
In this Saturday, March 7, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, as well as members of Congress, former President George W. Bush, and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a civil rights march in which protestors were beaten, trampled and tear-gassed by police at the site. The incident led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|4 hr
|berklee
|96
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Tue
|Mikey
|4
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC