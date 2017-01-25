Senior Diplomat Kennedy, Involved in ...

Senior Diplomat Kennedy, Involved in Benghazi, Hillary Emails, Stepping Down

8 hrs ago

A top U.S. diplomat who played a prominent role in the Benghazi investigations and the controversy over Hillary Clinton's emails is resigning. State Department Undersecretary for Management Patrick F. Kennedy will resign Friday.

Chicago, IL

