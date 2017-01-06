Russia Isn't Our Friend, but That Doe...

Russia Isn't Our Friend, but That Doesn't Make the Democrats' Conspiracy Theories True: New at Re...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

First, Russian President Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian who, though no Josef Stalin, subverts human rights and is generally antagonistic to the idealistic aims of the United States. When Republicans cozy up to this sort of person, as President-elect Donald Trump has done, they undermine the stated beliefs and values of conservatism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko 12 hr PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Thu Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Thu Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC