Rubio, Tillerson clash over human rights

JANUARY 10: Sen. Marco Rubio asks a question as FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.