Rubio, Tillerson clash over human rights
JANUARY 10: Sen. Marco Rubio asks a question as FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|4 min
|berklee
|103
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|25 min
|ICE
|243
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|5 hr
|lover of differen...
|59
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|11 hr
|Battle Tested
|45
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Wed
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Tue
|LOCK
|67
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|Jan 10
|HoZayPootin
|3
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC