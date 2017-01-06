Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdal...

Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport Early reports from police at the seen suggest a half dozen victims and a suspect in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko 6 hr PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Thu Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Thu Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,792 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC