Rep. Liz Cheney backs up Trump on interrogations move
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|20 min
|Massage4094
|186
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|28 min
|Go Blue Forever
|12
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|2 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|47
|Trumpa s Immigration CrackdownHea s expected to...
|5 hr
|Faith Michigan
|5
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|263
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|8 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Fearing Trump, hating Obama
|8 hr
|Mikey
|13
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC