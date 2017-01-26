President Obama and the bust of Churc...

President Obama and the bust of Churchill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

On Inauguration Day, President Trump entered the Oval Office and welcomed a familiar friend: the bust of Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill. During President Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, the pair posed in the Oval Office in front of the bust of Winston Churchill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 47 min tomin cali 16
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 2 hr Jesus Malverde 5
News Trump Is All-in on an Infowars-Approved Voter-F... 19 hr remartin 1
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... Sat Autistic mormon 217
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) Fri Phart Hard 150
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Fri Retribution 290
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC