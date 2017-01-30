President Bush discharged from hospital after recovering from pneumonia Read Story KHOU.com Staff
President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital early Monday after being treated for pneumonia, his family spokesman confirms. "Happy to report that @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Trump your President
|284
|Running the government is like conducting an or...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|13 hr
|Barron T
|12
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|22 hr
|RIP
|221
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|23 hr
|feel the BERN 2020
|149
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Pepto Bismol
|151
|Trump Is All-in on an Infowars-Approved Voter-F...
|Sat
|remartin
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC