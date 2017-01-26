President Bush anticipating discharge from hospital Read Story KHOU.com Staff
President George H.W. Bush is looking forward to being discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital this weekend, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath. The 92-year-old former president is being treated for pneumonia and was taking his last round of antibiotics as of Thursday, McGrath said.
