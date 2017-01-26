politicsDemsa Secret Weapon: The GOP ...

politicsDemsa Secret Weapon: The GOP Owns It All NowA principle for the months ahead. Ed Kilgore

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Without question, January 20 was a depressing day for left-of-center Americans generally, and Democrats in particular. It's a mistake to sugarcoat that fact, or to minimize the potentially disastrous implications of a President Trump and a radically conservative Republican Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 15 min TRUMP 45 112
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 1 hr Barron T 12
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 10 hr RIP 221
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 11 hr feel the BERN 2020 149
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) 21 hr Pepto Bismol 151
News Trump Is All-in on an Infowars-Approved Voter-F... Sat remartin 1
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Fri Retribution 290
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC