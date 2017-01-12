Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress
" When Mike Pence landed in Congress after the 2000 election, he was a conservative agitator who often bucked President George W. Bush's agenda. Seventeen years later, he's the vice president-elect and Donald Trump's inside man on Capitol Hill.
