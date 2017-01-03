Outside the Box: Donald Trump would b...

Outside the Box: Donald Trump would break with tradition if the U.S....

Read more: MarketWatch

You are probably familiar with the well-known statistic that, on average, the U.S. stock market has historically performed better when a Democrat rather than a Republican occupies the White House. I've always dismissed this factoid as one of the many spurious correlations that equity strategists like to dwell on during presidential elections.

