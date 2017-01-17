Osama killing to ISIS: Why we will remember Obama
As Barack Obama prepares to leave office on January 20, here are 10 things his presidency may be remembered for. If historians were to write only one thing about Barack Hussein Obama, they would likely note that - 143 years after slavery was abolished - a young Illinois senator became the first black president of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|8 hr
|inbred Genius
|116
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|Jan 12
|lover of differen...
|58
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|Jan 11
|West 11th
|4
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|54
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC