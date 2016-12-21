Obamaa s not so glorious legacy: Joel...

Obamaa s not so glorious legacy: Joel Kotkin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Like a child star who reached his peak at age 15, Barack Obama could never fulfill the inflated expectations that accompanied his election. After all not only was he heralded as the “smartest” president in history within months of assuming the White House, but he also secured the Nobel Peace Prize during his first year in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count Sat Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Sat slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Dec 30 BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 26
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC