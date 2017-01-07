Obama To Tout Chicago 'Successes' As ...

Obama To Tout Chicago 'Successes' As Nearly 4,000 Murders Ravage City Over Last 8 Years

REUTERS/Carlos Barria On Tuesday in Chicago, Obama plans to bid farewell to the nation and tout the "historic moments" of his presidency. In the eight years since Obama was sworn into office Jan. 20, 2009, 3,930 people have been killed in homicides across the Illinois city.

Chicago, IL

