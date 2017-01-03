Obama, Pence harden 'Obamacare' battle lines at Capitol
The Clintons announced their decision to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration shortly after former President George W. Bush's office said Tuesday he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.
