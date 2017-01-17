Obama meets press for final time as P...

Obama meets press for final time as President

President Barack Obama conceded Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump may not take his advice on issues as he "won an election opposed to a number of my initiatives." Obama added that once Trump gets into office and is hit with the "complexities" of issues, his thinking might shift on issues such as Obamacare and jobs.

