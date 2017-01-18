Obama makes wave of final appointments for well-connected friends, celebs
President Obama is making one last push to secure appointments for dozens of political allies, celebrity athletes and members of his administration before he leaves office Friday. The White House announced a wave of nearly 60 appointments earlier this week to relatively obscure commissions, boards and other bodies -- which, despite being largely unpaid positions, still offer a degree of prestige and influence for those chosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 min
|anonymous
|37
|Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis...
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|4 hr
|gwww
|136
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|15 hr
|Well Well
|6
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC