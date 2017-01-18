Obama makes wave of final appointment...

Obama makes wave of final appointments for well-connected friends, celebs

7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

President Obama is making one last push to secure appointments for dozens of political allies, celebrity athletes and members of his administration before he leaves office Friday. The White House announced a wave of nearly 60 appointments earlier this week to relatively obscure commissions, boards and other bodies -- which, despite being largely unpaid positions, still offer a degree of prestige and influence for those chosen.

