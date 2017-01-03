NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, d...

NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, is picked-up and lifted off the ground by Scott Van Duzer, left, owner of Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant during an unannou... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 40 min huntcoyotes 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... 1 hr Duck Femocrats 50
News President-elect Trumpschenko 3 hr Kathy 6
News Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c... 6 hr Liberal Mental Di... 1
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
News Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko Jan 6 PC Criminals 1
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... Jan 5 Wildchild 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC