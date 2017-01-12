New York financier to land White Hous...

New York financier to land White House adviser role

A prominent New York financier is set to be named a top White House adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, tasked with coordinating the administration's outreach to the nation's financial world and key members of the political community. Anthony Scaramucci, a colorful surrogate for Trump and a top fundraiser during the campaign, will be appointed within the week, according to two people with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to discuss that matter publicly.

