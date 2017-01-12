There are on the The Progress story from 19 hrs ago, titled New York financier to land White House adviser role. In it, The Progress reports that:

A prominent New York financier is set to be named a top White House adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, tasked with coordinating the administration's outreach to the nation's financial world and key members of the political community. Anthony Scaramucci, a colorful surrogate for Trump and a top fundraiser during the campaign, will be appointed within the week, according to two people with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to discuss that matter publicly.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.