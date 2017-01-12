New York financier to land White Hous...

New York financier to land White House adviser role

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Anthony Scaramucci arrives at Trump Tower in New York. A prominent New York financier is set to be named a top White House adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... 19 hr lazaguru 1
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 23 hr berklee 101
News JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08) 23 hr ICE 242
News President-elect Trumpschenko Thu lover of differen... 58
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... Thu Battle Tested 44
News Four key times presidential nominees failed to ... Jan 11 West 11th 4
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... Jan 10 LOCK 54
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC