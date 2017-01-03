New Ghana president's speech copies U...

New Ghana president's speech copies US inaugural addresses

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ghana President elect Nana Akufo-Addo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Accra, Ghana, Saturday Jan. 7, 2017. Ghana's chief justice swore in the nation's newly elected President Nana Akufo-Addo amid a sea of people dressed in the red, blue and white colors of his party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 22 min Battle Tested 24
News President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as... 1 hr Patriot 66
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 37
News President-elect Trumpschenko 5 hr The Real Donald T... 10
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... 14 hr HoZayPootin 3
News Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c... Mon Liberal Mental Di... 1
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan 8 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC