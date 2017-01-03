Nation-Now 3 mins ago 12:47 p.m.Repor...

Nation-Now 3 mins ago 12:47 p.m.Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Shots reportedly were fired Friday afternoon at the lower level of Ft. Lauderdale Airport, with police at the scene indicating at least a half-dozen victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ... 18 hr Wildchild 1
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... Thu Le Jimbo 97
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Jan 3 Mikey 4
News Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su... Jan 3 Wildchild 1
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC