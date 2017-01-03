Mexico wona t pay for a racist monumenta but American taxpayers will fund Trumpa s proposed Mexic...
The Congressional GOP is keen to begin funding a barrier on the U.S. southern border starting as soon as April this year. "I said Mexico is paying for the wall, with the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such a wall, okay?" he said during a speech in October in Gettysburg, Pa.
