Meryl Streep's critics expose hypocrisy over celebrity politics
Donald Trump hosted a show called "Celebrity Apprentice." Yet the president-elect and his most fervent supporters tend to dismiss celebrities who dare to criticize him, the latest being Meryl Streep after her politically infused speech during Sunday's Golden Globes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|6 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|42 min
|Go Blue Forever
|18
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|4 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|7 hr
|HoZayPootin
|3
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|9 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c...
|21 hr
|Liberal Mental Di...
|1
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC