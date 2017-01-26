Larger Than Usual Exodus of Senior State Department Staff in New Administration

A handful of senior management staff at the State Department have resigned this week, department officials said on Thursday - representing an unusually large exodus for a change of administrations on C Street. Among six politically appointed officials at the State Department to hand in their resignations was the Undersecretary for Management Patrick Kennedy, who has worked at the department for over nine years and was first appointed to the job by President George W. Bush, officials said.

