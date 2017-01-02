Karl Rove: Putin Knew From Start He Could Bully Obama
President Barack Obama's actions against Russia last week were "too little, very late," following years of President Vladimir Putin considering him a weak leader who could be pushed around, political strategist Karl Rove, a deputy chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, said Monday. "Putin took the measure of Barack Obama and his administration early on," Rove, a Fox News contributor, told the "Happening Now" program.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|73
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Dec 30
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
