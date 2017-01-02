Karl Rove: Putin Knew From Start He C...

Karl Rove: Putin Knew From Start He Could Bully Obama

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Barack Obama's actions against Russia last week were "too little, very late," following years of President Vladimir Putin considering him a weak leader who could be pushed around, political strategist Karl Rove, a deputy chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, said Monday. "Putin took the measure of Barack Obama and his administration early on," Rove, a Fox News contributor, told the "Happening Now" program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 2 hr Retribution 73
News Your vote doesn't count Dec 31 Democrat Hero 21
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Dec 31 slick willie expl... 34
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... Dec 30 davy 9
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... Dec 30 BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC