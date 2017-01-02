Karl Rove: Putin Knew From Start He Could Bully Obama

President Barack Obama's actions against Russia last week were "too little, very late," following years of President Vladimir Putin considering him a weak leader who could be pushed around, political strategist Karl Rove, a deputy chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, said Monday. "Putin took the measure of Barack Obama and his administration early on," Rove, a Fox News contributor, told the "Happening Now" program.

