Judge won't dismiss lawsuit over alleged NSA Olympic spying
A judge refused Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the National Security Agency conducted a mass warrantless surveillance program during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby decided to let the case from a former mayor proceed, rejecting the NSA's arguments that it should be dismissed because the allegations are implausible.
