Joy Behar: 'I'd Personally Take George Bush' Over Trump [VIDEO]
"The View" co-host Joy Behar told the panel Monday she would "personally take George Bush back" over President-elect Donald Trump. The 74-year-old comedian praised George W. Bush during a segment about Meryl Streep's slam on Trump.
