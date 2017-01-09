Joy Behar: 'I'd Personally Take Georg...

Joy Behar: 'I'd Personally Take George Bush' Over Trump [VIDEO]

"The View" co-host Joy Behar told the panel Monday she would "personally take George Bush back" over President-elect Donald Trump. The 74-year-old comedian praised George W. Bush during a segment about Meryl Streep's slam on Trump.

