Jenna Bush Hager offers emotional apology after Golden Globes mistake ...
JANUARY 08: NBC News Correspondent Jenna Bush Hager attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Social media users set Twitter ablaze with #HiddenFences after Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, accidentally combined movie titles "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" while interviewing Pharrell Williams at the 2017 Golden Globes.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Obama's legacy faces nasty reality as...
|27 min
|LOCK
|67
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|56 min
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Four key times presidential nominees failed to ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|3 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|53
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Trump wants taxpayers to pay for the US-Mexico ...
|19 hr
|HoZayPootin
|3
|Jenna Bush Hager apologizes for Golden Globes c...
|Mon
|Liberal Mental Di...
|1
