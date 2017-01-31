Jenna Bush Hager cites George W. Bush...

Jenna Bush Hager cites George W. Bush's 2001 speech at Islamic Center of Washington

Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Jenna Bush Hager shared an image of a speech from her father, former President George W. Bush, in an apparent response to Trump's executive order to ban refugees and people from seven different Muslim countries from entering the United States. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager responded to the current political controversy around President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries to the U.S. with a tweet Tuesday.

