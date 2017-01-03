It's Way Worse than Bush Derangement Syndrome
I was hoping to write an upbeat column to kick off the new year, something about how all sorts of things in our great country are bound to get better in the months ahead, a column based at least as much on wishful thinking as hard-nosed reality. A columnist can get away with that kind of fluff this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|81
|Trump team seeks records on border barriers, su...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec 31
|Democrat Hero
|21
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Dec 31
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Dec 30
|davy
|9
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Dec 30
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC