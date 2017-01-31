Inside Trumpa s Controversial Nationa...

Inside Trumpa s Controversial National Security Council Changes

When Donald Trump signed a memo last Friday outlining the structure of his National Security Council - something that is generally pro forma - eyebrows were immediately raised at some of the moves. The biggest change: Trump decided to make his chief strategist and former Breitbart executive, Steve Bannon, a "regular attendee" of the principals committee - meaning he'd have a prominent seat at all NSC meetings, including the lower-level ones that the president doesn't normally attend.

