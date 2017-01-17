Inaugural speech is Trump's time to rise to the moment
In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Tradition suggests it's time for Trump to set aside the say-anything speaking style that got him elected and rise to the inaugural moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|2 min
|anonymous
|37
|Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis...
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|4 hr
|gwww
|136
|Why Joe Biden was a most unusual - and effectiv...
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Obama executive orders may not survive under Pr...
|15 hr
|Well Well
|6
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
|JOHN McCAIN (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|ICE
|242
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC