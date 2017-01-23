If Trump ends America's world leaders...

If Trump ends America's world leadership, who will step up?

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

President Donald Trump's pursuit of an "America first" foreign policy is raising questions about who, if anyone, will fill the void if the U.S. relinquishes its traditional global leadership role. China and Russia are among the aspirants for greater economic and military influence, while an ambivalent Germany could emerge as the West's moral compass.

